About 50 students and adults rallied outside a high school in Nova Scotia, Canada, on Tuesday, calling for an end to bullying after a teen with cerebral palsy was used as a human bridge to cross a stream earlier this month, reports said.

Brett Corbett, 14, of Glace Bay, was seen bullied and taunted in a video that went viral. Students hurled profanities at the teen, and called on him to lay face-down in the creek outside Glace Bay High School.

“I was freezing. … No one tried to help me,” Brett told Global News.

Signs at Tuesday’s rally read “Step up so others don’t get stepped on,” and “Stop bullying! We Stand with Brett!”

Boxer Ryan Rozicki, from Sydney, Nova Scotia, made an appearance at the rally. He said could relate to how Brett was mistreated, the CBC reported.

“I was a victim myself and it definitely changed my life and I ended up making the most of it,” Rozicki said. “It’s just not right.”

Rally organizer Dionne Dermody said she has firsthand experience working with people who have cerebral palsy.

“To see Brett hurt like that really pulled at my heart,” she told the CBC.