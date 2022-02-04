NEW YORK POST:

It’s the ASPCA commercial that is hard to watch, and, at one time, avoid: Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel” begins and heartrending images of dogs flicker onscreen.

In Norway, the campaign against animal cruelty has taken a different turn with the banning of breeding two types of dogs — Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and bulldogs — due to their numerous health issues.

Breeding the dogs, one of the country’s district courts ruled, was a violation of the Norwegian Animal Welfare Act section 25, and provides a “legal framework” for how cross-breeding could possibly be done.

But Cavalier King Charles spaniels and bulldogs aren’t the only pure-bred puppies with an increased likelihood of inherited diseases.

On the heels of that landmark Monday ruling, below is a look at five types of dogs considered “cruel” to breed for the health issues they face.

