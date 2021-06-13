DAILYMAIL.COM

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has been feathering her new nest in the ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood of Topanga Canyon

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show the 37-year-old social activist has installed a new wooden fence and electric gate around the 2,380 sq ft property

A neighbor told DailyMail.com that the cost of the exterior home improvements was in the ‘$35,000 range’

DailyMail.com has also learned Cullors paid for the $1.4million three-bed, three-bath home in March in cash

‘There is no mortgage holder on the property,’ a realtor who checked the title documents confirmed, adding that it was bought by an entity called ‘Abolitionist Entertainment, LLC’

Online records show it was registered in California last August with Cullors listed as an owner or ‘member’

The pricey new installation comes amid backlash over reports revealing Cullors has amassed a $3M property portfolio, owning four homes in upscale areas of California and Georgia

The self-proclaimed ‘trained Marxist’ stepped down as executive director of BLM last month following fierce criticism but claimed the properties were purchased with money she made from her book deals

BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors has been busy upgrading her ‘Marxist’ mansion in the rustic but ritzy Topanga Canyon area of Los Angeles County amid the fallout over her $3million property portfolio. As these exclusive DailyMail.com photos show, shortly after closing on the three-bedroom, three-bath, 2,380 square foot property in March, the 37-year-old activist got right to work with some home improvements. Last month workers were spotted in the early morning hours trenching mounds of dirt in front of and around the property in preparation for a formidable barrier to wrap around the home. A neighbor who spoke to DailyMail.com revealed a sub-contractor told him they were erecting a wooden fence to surround the entire property and that the exterior improvements were in the ‘$35,000 range.’ BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors has been busy upgrading her newly-purchased home located in the ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood of Topanga Canyon. The house is pictured above in April shortly after she closed on the property +17 A neighbor who spoke to a subcontractor revealed Cullors was adding an electronic gate at the driveway portion, a walk up door, a call box and other safety measures such as cameras Cullors, 37 – a self-proclaimed ‘trained Marxist’ – stepped down as executive director of the Black Lives Matter organization after it was revealed she has amassed a property portfolio worth over $3million

Read more at Dailymail.com