Joe Biden Wednesday evening delivered remarks at the League of Conservation Voters annual Capital Dinner in DC.

Biden's brain malfunctions in real time as the audience laughs out loud

He mumbled through remarks for 20 minutes before shuffling away.

Joe Biden lost several battles with his teleprompter Wednesday night.

At one point he malfunctioned and the audience laughed at him.

“We mobilized the world’s leading emitters to help poor countries deal with the impacts of climate change. They called it the G7,” Biden said before he malfunctioned.

