THE SUN:

A MASS shooting has claimed the lives of at least ten people after the suspected gunman allegedly live-streamed the bloody rampage in a Buffalo grocery store.

The alleged gunman is a white, 18-year-old male who wore tactical body armor, a helmet, and carried a rifle as he entered the Tops Friendly Market shortly after 2.30pm and opened fire on Saturday afternoon.

Erie County Sherrif John Garcia explained the gunman “drove several hours” specifically to the Buffalo area which is a predominately Black community.

When he exited the car he was heavily armed and wearing tactical gear along with a camera. The shooting was live-streamed.

Before entering the store he shot four people in the parking lot, three of which died.

Once inside the store, he killed a security guard who had worked at the store for several years and was known in the community.

