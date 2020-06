VARIOUS SOURCES

Works in the accounting industry, has several blogs in which he writes a lot about climate change, criminal justice reform, Supreme court rulings, the ERA, anti-nuclear power, and protests.

His bio simply states he’s been arrested 4 times, never convicted.(http://persistentvegetativestate.blogspot.com/)

His Twitter account shows him supporting the hashtags #TooFarLeft and #NotHimUs(@martingugino)