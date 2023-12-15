Budget Deficit Forces San Francisco to Eliminate Reparations Office

A crushing budget deficit has forced San Francisco Mayor London Breed to eliminate the budget of the Office of Reparations, which was considering lavish payouts to long-term black residents of the city, though it never practiced or allowed slavery.

The city’s budget deficit exploded to $780 million earlier this year, amid San Francisco’s struggle to recover from strict coronavirus closures and restrictions. An exodus of work-from-home residents and taxpayers, coupled with a rise in crime, outdoor drug abuse, and homelessness, also chased away retail businesses.

Despite these challenges, as Breitbart News reported, San Francisco leaders were considering reparations for long-term black residents, and were floating sums in the range of $5 million, though these were not based on any precise mathematical calculations.

