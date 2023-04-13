Bud Light’s parent company has lost more than $6billion in market capitalization since announcing its partnership with a polarizing transgender internet personality.

Unveiled on April 2, the brand’s alliance with 26-year-old Dylan Mulvaney has since incited outrage and calls for a boycott – and now appears to be hitting Anheuser-Busch where it matters most: in the wallet.

In the days leading up to the announcement, shares for the Belgium-based brewer had been trading around $66 – a high not seen since before the pandemic.

As the market closed Wednesday, the beer giant’s stock was trading at roughly $63, a more than 5 percent decrease in Anheuser-Busch’s total share value – a concept more commonly known as ‘market capitalization.’

Currently at $125.73billion, the company’s market capitalization six days ago stood at $132.38 billion, as brass continue to stand by their deal with Mulvaney – an outspoken activist who has more than 10million followers on social media.

