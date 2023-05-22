Bud Light has reportedly told wholesalers that it will buy back unsold cases of beer that are past their expiration dates as sales of the Anheuser-Busch-owned brand have lagged following its disastrous marketing partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Anheuser-Busch is looking to make amends with alienated consumers who were put off by the Mulvaney social media posts touting Bud Light, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company is planning to have Bud Light sponsor a veterans group for the first time ever, the Journal reported.

The brand will also be promoted in commercials that will play heavily on themes such as football and country music, according to the Journal.

Mulvaney, 26, who amassed a following of millions on social media who tracked her transition from a man to a woman during the COVID pandemic, posted a video on her Instagram account, where she was nearly 2 million followers, promoting a Bud Light contest.

