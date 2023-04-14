Bud Light’s marketing executive has broken cover for the first time after the brand lost $6billion in just six days after using trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney for their campaign.

Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid, 39, was spotted leaving her $7.5million Manhattan apartment close to Central Park – flanked by two men who appeared to be her security.

When approached for comment on the fiasco at the brewing giant by DailyMail.com on Thursday she said: ‘No’.

It comes after insiders revealed that ‘no one at a senior level’ at Anheuser-Busch was aware of the partnership.

The decision to include Mulvaney in the campaign was taken by a ‘low-level marketing staffer,’ two sources close told The Daily Wire.

