Bud Light’s left-wing executives have sparked a broad consumer rejection of their Bud Light beer by hiring Dylan Mulvaney, a salesman who pretends to be a giddy “transgender” girl, several biz executives told media outlets.

“In Bud Light’s effort to be inclusive, they excluded almost everybody else, including their traditional audience,” said Jeff Fitter, the owner of Case & Bucks, a bar in Barnhart, Missouri. His sales of Bud Light — and other beers owned by the Dutch company, Anheuser-Busch — dropped by roughly 40 percent, he told FoxBusinessNews.com.

The report continued:

Bud Light normally outsells rival products Miller Lite and Coors Light 25 to 1 at Braintree Brewhouse in Massachusetts, a sprawling sports bar just outside Boston.



Eighty percent of Bud Light drinkers ordered something else this week, Brewhouse owner Alex Kesaris said — while the 20% who did order Bud Light “weren’t on social media and hadn’t heard yet” about its new transgender pitch person.

In Missouri, TV station Fox2Now.com reported:

This week’s scheduled Budweiser Clydesdale appearances have been canceled, according to a statement from Anheuser-Busch.



Local Budweiser distributor Wil Fischer Distributing decided to cancel all of the Springfield Clydesdale showings, citing safety concerns for their employees.

The boycott is damaging sales of Bud Light — but it may be large enough to dent overall beer sales by the Dutch firm Anheuser-Busch.

