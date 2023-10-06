Buc-ee’s co-founder’s son is arrested on suspicion of secretly recording dozens of guests having SEX, showering, using the toilet and undressing at his father’s $8M Texas lake house

The son of a Buc-ee’s convenience store co-founder has been arrested for allegedly secretly recording dozens of guests at his father’s multi-million-dollar Texas lake house.

Mitchell Wasek, 28, is facing 28 separate state jail felony charges of invasive visual recordings. He allegedly recorded at least 13 people using bathrooms in the $8.2million lake house and other properties.

He is accused of secretly recording males and females ‘using toilets, showering, changing clothes, and/or having sex’.

Wasek, the son of Buc-ee’s co-founder Donald Wasek, was arrested on Tuesday in Travis County. The company brought in $275 million in revenue in 2017, according to Forbes.

The drama unfolded when police received a phone complaint in May alleging improper photography at a house on the banks of Lake Travis in Texas, owned by Donald Wasek.

