In October 2017, Bryan Singer appeared energetic and in control as he welcomed Olympic diver Greg Louganis and Queen guitarist Brian May on the London set of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” But behind the scenes, chaos reigned. The onetime Hollywood wunderkind’s career was about to unravel, as Fox executives were growing weary of Singer’s pro- longed absences and erratic behavior. On Dec. 4, Fox pulled the trigger and fired Singer, replacing him with Dexter Fletcher. As Louganis and May smiled for photos with the acclaimed director, it marked one of Singer’s last known days on a film set.

Getting fired from “Bohemian Rhapsody” was a public humiliation for a filmmaker who had racked up hit after hit. But a series of personal scandals would dwarf that professional setback. Over the ensuing five and a half years, Singer tried to reenter the fray with an $80 million remake of ’80s action film “Red Sonja” for Millennium Films. Then a 2019 Atlantic exposé that detailed allegations that Singer sexually assaulted four men when they were underage derailed those plans. (Singer categorically denied ever having sex with, or a preference for, underage men.) Millennium CEO Avi Lerner initially stood by Singer, dubbing the report “agenda-driven fake news,” but dropped him when he couldn’t find a domestic distributor. Though the once in-demand helmer made studios billions thanks to four “X-Men” movies and “Superman Returns,” he had become persona non grata in the post-#MeToo landscape.

Now, Singer is quietly plotting a comeback and has been pitching industryites on a slate of films. Sources say the director, who catapulted to A-list status with his twisty 1995 crime film “The Usual Suspects,” is looking to return to his lower-budget auteur roots with three narrative features set in and around Israel, where he has been living in recent years. Singer, who is working without an agent, has been meeting with would-be investors about backing the films, one of which is set in the 1970s. They would be made for $10 million apiece. Jason Taylor, who previously served as president of production at Singer’s Bad Hat Harry Prods., is producing the films.

A representative for Singer declined to comment.

Even more intriguing, Singer is working on a self-financed documentary about himself and “his struggles,” says one source who was approached about the project, and calls the pitch “impressive.” According to his pitch, Singer plans to address the allegations of sexual misdeeds and cover his attempt at career resurrection, the source adds. “Well, at least we know it will be fair and balanced,” one documentary veteran quips.

