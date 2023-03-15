Accused Idaho quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger obsessively watches news coverage of himself behind bars as he awaits trial, according to jail sources.

Kohberger, 28, is allowed to soak up hours of daytime TV centering on his case inside a private cell at Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho, inmates told DailyMail.com

“He watches himself all the time,” one of the jailbirds said. “It’s really kind of bizarre.”

Since he doesn’t share a jail cell, the alleged killer is allowed to pick whatever basic cable channel he wants by simply asking a guard to change it for him, NewsNation reported.

The former criminology doctoral student was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on Nov. 13.

