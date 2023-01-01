Bryan Kohberger, accused of brutally murdering four University of Idaho students, allegedly frightened women staffers at a Pennsylvania brewery near his hometown, according to a report.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in Albrightsville in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, early Friday — more than 2,500 miles from where the students were found stabbed to death in Moscow, Idaho.

Several months ago, Kohberger visited the Seven Sirens Brewing Company several times, harassing the women who worked there, owner Jordan Serulneck, 34, told NBC News.

Kohberger, who usually sat alone at the bar “observing and watching,” stood out for his interactions with employees and patrons, Serulneck said.

The brewery, which scans everyone’s IDs, has a system in which staff members can add notes or comments about a patron that will pop up on a screen whenever the ID is scanned again, Serulneck told the network.

“Staff put in there, ‘Hey, this guy makes creepy comments, keep an eye on him. He’ll have two or three beers and then just get a little too comfortable,” he said.

