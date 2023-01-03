The suspect in the slaying of four University of Idaho students allegedly tried to expose himself, sang violent rap songs, and threatened guards from a Pennsylvania jail cell, according to a report.

A fellow inmate told the Daily Mail that accused killer Bryan Kohberger displayed bizarre and disturbing behavior at the Monroe County Jail.

Valerie Cipollina, 50, told the outlet she witnessed Kohberger during her six-hour stay at the jail after she was arrested for domestic violence on New Year’s Day.

“You come in here and I’ll cut you. I’m going to pee on your face. Do what you want with me, I don’t give a s–t,” Cipollina claimed Kohberger yelled at one guard.

She told the Daily Mail that she was held in a cell across from the accused killer in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, and could see his upper body through the glass.

The Garnerville, New York, woman said the man shouted violent rap lyrics with expletives in them and screamed threats at the guards.

She also said he yelled out “F–k my enemies and foes,” a line from Lil Wayne’s song “Multiple Flows.”

She said a guard told him to shut up and he replied with threats, according to the outlet.

READ MORE