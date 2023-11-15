Brutes pummel NYPD cop who asked them to stop smoking at NYC subway station: video

Another NYPD officer assaulted in Bronx transit. Supposedly this occurred yesterday. As @NYPDTransit Chief Kemper has repeatedly stated the rise in felony assaults are mainly against cops taking enforcement action. Does that make you feel safe in NYC ? #TheFinestUnfiltered 🧵 pic.twitter.com/aPQcxYf3Fz — John D. Macari Jr. 🇺🇸🗽 (@JohnDMacari) November 14, 2023

Two men were caught on camera pummeling an NYPD cop in the head and face at a Bronx subway station Monday after the officer and his partner asked the suspects to put out their cigarettes.

Kaream McClary, 23, and Izayiah Jessamy, 20, were charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and trespassing over the shocking attack at the Freeman Street subway station around 2:30 p.m., police said.

The altercation erupted after two officers requested McClary, Jessamy and a third man stop smoking inside the station — but the trio refused, cops said.

When the officers tried removing the men from the train station, they started fighting the officers, police said.

A shocking video posted to social media shows two men raining repeated blows to the head, neck, and face of one of the officers.

