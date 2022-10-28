A woman suffered serious injuries when she was assaulted and shoved down a flight of stairs by a male suspect at a New York City subway station this week, according to reports.

The disturbing incident unfolded at around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday morning in Queens.

The 22-year-old victim was standing on a platform when a man approached her and punched her in the face in an unprovoked attack.

The brute then threw her down a flight of stairs and tossed her bag at her before walking away.

Oddly, he didn’t steal any of her possessions, authorities say.

“The woman sustained injuries to her left knee, back and right hand and was treated at Elmhurst Hospital. She was diagnosed with a compression fracture to her back at the medical center,” the New York Post reports, citing police.

