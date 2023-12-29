Brute Mohammed Izzeddin, 22, arrested for allegedly raping woman, 49, during violent Brooklyn robbery claims he was visiting ‘prostitution spot’

Police have arrested a brute accused of raping a 49-year-old woman during a horrifying armed robbery in Brooklyn over the weekend — but the man insisted he had just been visiting a “prostitution spot.”

Mohammed Izzeddin, 22, of Bay Ridge, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with rape, robbery, assault and several other charges, according to police.

“I didn’t rape her!” Izzeddin yelled out as police escorted him out of NYPD’s 66th Precinct station house, The New York Daily News reported. “It’s a prostitution spot!”

The suspect was awaiting arraignment at Brooklyn Criminal Court on Thursday.

His traumatized victim said she hasn’t been able to sleep since Saturday’s vicious attack.

READ MORE