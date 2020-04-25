New York Daily News

Police in Canada are investigating a vicious attack on a 92-year-old Asian man as a hate crime after the assailant was caught on tape throwing the victim to the ground while shouting racial slurs that included comments about coronavirus.

The despicable assault took place in a convenience store in Vancouver last month, but police finally identified the suspect on Thursday after sharing the shocking surveillance footage on social media earlier this week. The video shows the white attacker grabbing the elderly man by the arm, pushing him out of the store and shoving him to the ground. The victim, who police said suffers from severe dementia, hit his head on the pavement but was not seriously injured. During the assault, the violent customer also yelled racist remarks that were connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

