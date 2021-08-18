The New York Post:

Distressing images show the barbaric reality in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, with women and children covered in blood from random attacks by militant thugs.

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

Distressing images show the barbaric reality in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, with women and children covered in blood and militants patrolling streets with rocket launchers — all despite the Taliban’s promise of a more peaceful regime.

Shocking scenes captured across Afghanistan on Tuesday — the day the Taliban’s longtime spokesman promised peace and an “inclusive, Islamic government” — showed militant mobs instead firing high-powered weapons in the air and randomly beating passersby.

Video footage shared on social media also shows groups of people being corralled by armed groups, some carrying what appear to be rocket launchers while others patrol on rooftops.

In one image taken by the Los Angeles Times, a woman is seen apparently unconscious on the ground near Kabul Airport with blood over her head and hands, while a young boy is carried with his hair completely soaked in blood.

The child was completely limp, with his eyes rolling back in his head, the paper’s photojournalist, Marcus Yam, recalled.