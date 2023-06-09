Two people were caught on video unleashing a brutal road-rage attack on a neighbor in Queens after a dispute over a parking spot — leaving the man with brain damage and on a ventilator, authorities said Monday.

NYC: Parking dispute takes a horrific turn 🥲🥲 https://t.co/I5iuDx5sHh — Geminigirl 🇺🇸 (@desertlife88) March 20, 2023

Arturo Cuevas, 30, and 27-year-old Daisy Barrera could be seen in footage obtained by The Post allegedly pummeling the 28-year-old victim with a baseball bat just before 4 p.m. Friday on 49th Street near 47th Avenue in Sunnyside, according to police.

Barrera and Cuevas had an ongoing parking dispute with the man and decided to launch their attack when they spotted him in the street — leaving him in critical condition on a ventilator.

The vicious duo could be seen striking him with a bat repeatedly. The victim was also stabbed five times “throughout the body” during the broad-daylight attack.

READ MORE