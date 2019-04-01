THE SUN:

DRAMATIC photos reveal the brutal world of British bare-knuckle boxing where fighters are left bloodied and bruised.

The incredible images give an insight into the bloodthirsty sport where fights are often ended in brutal knockouts.

The British Boxing Board of Control, which regulates licensed boxing, believes it is operating in a grey area.

The board’s general secretary, Rob Smith, has said previously: “It is a cloudy area, but I do believe it is illegal.

“Police deal with it as a public order matter and stop it.

“It is crazy, there is an inherent risk in licensed boxing and we work very hard to ensure it is as safe as possible.”

But those involved in the sport say it’s legal as long as the local authority has given permission and safety measures are in place.

Bosses expect to see it become a mainstream sport within two years, mimicking the rise of Mixed Martial Arts’s rise from the underground to a prime-time TV sport.

Bare-knuckle events consist of two three-minute rounds, though they rarely go the distance.