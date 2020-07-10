The U.S. Sun:

AN 80-YEAR-OLD man was robbed and savagely beaten in the bathroom of a grocery store in California “by a fang-masked man.”

The victim was taken to hospital with facial injuries and several broken ribs, according to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The incident took place at between 8.30am and 9am on Wednesday, cops said.

Authorities released photographs of the suspect and his possible accomplice on Thursday evening.

The first suspect is a 5″8 black man between 20 and 25 years old, who was wearing a light sleeveless t-shirt, white shorts and a black mask with white fangs on it.

The second is a black woman who was wearing a multi-colored romper and a black face mask with red lips.

