Steven Hayes sexually assaulted and brutally strangled a Connecticut mother in 2007 before leaving her young daughters to burn alive, while carrying out a home invasion. He was convicted and sentenced to the death penalty, before the state abolished the punishment, leaving him with life imprisonment.

Now, the murderer whose acts were so heinous they attracted international attention is receiving hormone treatment therapy in prison.

In a quote that simply leaves one flabbergasted at the utter ridiculous of providing Hayes a state-funded gender transition, he slammed prison staff who were unaccepting of his lifestyle change. Hayes was speaking on a podcast interview, calling in from the prison phone.

Hayes claims to have suffered from gender dysphoria since the age of 16, self-identifying as transgender.

Hayes is currently housed at the Greene state prison in Pennsylvania, being transferred there through an agreement between Connecticut and the state. A spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections told the New York Times that the state does not pay for gender transition surgeries, but does spend up to $5,582 a year on transgender inmates who wish to receive hormones for gender dysphoria.