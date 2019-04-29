NEW YORK POST:

Thousands of lions are being raised in sickening breeding farms so they can be gunned down by wealthy trophy hunters.

Other big cats are being slaughtered just so their bones can be turned into “medicines” after being sold to dealers in the Far East.

The revelations come after a yearlong investigation into the callous industry headed by UKL politician and philanthropist Lord Ashcroft.

His probe discovered some of the lions are even being targeted inside fenced enclosures by wealthy trophy hunters.

The “canned hunting” industry is so despicable that even other hunting organizations want to distance themselves from it.

Among the shooters are Brits who are paying thousands for the “privilege” to kill the magnificent beasts, reports the Mail on Sunday.