SF GATE:

2 escape after knocking 2 victims to the ground during robbery attempt at Portsmouth Square on Clay Street in Chinatown, per @SFPD @SFPDCentral, hoping for leads from this VIDEO pic.twitter.com/z1Gqk6csrO November 11, 2019

A group of men in their 60s were assaulted in an attempted robbery on Saturday night, San Francisco police confirmed.

Video of the attack, which occurred around 9 p.m., shows the group walking near Portsmouth Square at the intersection of Clay and Walter U. Lum Place. They’re approached by two suspects who begin throwing punches at the men. One victim is hit directly in the face and falls down, appearing to be out cold.

“It’s unfortunate that this incident occurred last night. I know that there were people that got involved, I commend their efforts, I do want to also relay that please be cautious and aware of actions that you take,” SFPD Captain Robert Yick told KPIX.

MORE AT THE SF GATE