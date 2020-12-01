New York Post:

Police in Brussels have raided a lockdown orgy in the basement of a gay bar – collaring 25 people, including several diplomats and a member of the European Parliament, according to reports.

The sex party in the Belgian capital took place Friday in the bar on Rue des Pierres, the Brussels Times reported, citing local media.

The European Union official, who has not been identified, allegedly tried to flee but was caught and questioned by authorities, according to La Dernière Heure.

He invoked his immunity, local news outlet Het Nieuwsblad reported.

All of the attendees — most of whom were naked men — were fined for violating the coronavirus measures, a source told Het Laatste Nieuws.

