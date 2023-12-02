Bruner: Irish Officials Are Trying to Use Welfare to Implement a Social Credit System

On Thursday’s broadcast of One America News’ “Real America,” Seamus Bruner, Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute and author of Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life, stated that some officials in Ireland are essentially using the European welfare state to impose a China-style social credit score by threatening to revoke government benefits from people protesting against the government’s migrant policies.

Bruner said, “And here’s one more thing, this is the biggest outrage, everybody should be kind of shocked — well, not shocked, I guess it’s shocking, but also not surprising, in Ireland, some of these protesters — the officials, these left-wing, globalist officials want to take away their welfare. Now, the European countries have a much bigger welfare state and much more people qualify, but they’re saying that if you’re going to protest for your country, that you should have your welfare taken away. That’s like a social credit score now that they have sort of implemented de facto. So, if you go out and peacefully — they don’t say they’re rioters or violent people — they’re talking about protesters, that you should [lose government benefits]…and so, this is like a social credit score happening all at the same time.”

