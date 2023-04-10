Bruce Springsteen’s veteran E-Street band guitarist Steven Van Zandt issued a call to fans and supporters on social media Sunday to “Exterminate the (Republican) cockroaches.”

His rallying cry to target GOP supporters, half of America, came during an expletive-laden exchange on Twitter.

It began when the guitarist ventured forth by abusing what he called “Republican White Supremicist scumbag cowards and pussies that need guns to feel like real men” after TN representatives demanded gun controls.

Van Zandt was then called out on Twitter by a follower for his abuse, which he quickly resumed.

