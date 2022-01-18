Malik McDowell, a defensive tackle on the Cleveland Browns, was arrested in Florida on charges of beating a deputy and public exposure. Video has emerged of his arrest, in which he was completely naked.

TMZ published video of McDowell’s arrest, which shows him writhing on the ground while handcuffed in the presence of about a half-dozen officers.

At one point in the video, you can see McDowell resisting his position, and an officer appears to kick him to keep him down.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, McDowell was arrested on Monday in Deerfield Beach, a town about 25 minutes north of Fort Lauderdale.

Police accused McDowell of a “violent attack” on a deputy that left him “dazed.” The deputy alleged that the defensive tackle “charged at me … at full speed with closed fist.”

Read more at New York Post