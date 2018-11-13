THE GATEWAY PUNDIT:

A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy says attorneys were collecting ballots AFTER the election last Tuesday.

We are looking into this—

Friday Novemeber 9, 2018 5:30pm — Annie Marie Delgado, President of TrumpTeam Florida 2020, conference called Ann Vandersteel with a a current DOJ employee and was a former high ranking Broward County law enforcement officer. He stated at 7:00 AM that same morning he received a call from a deputy in the Broward County jail. The Deputy said there was “corruption going on inside the jail and that he had never seen anything like it.”

Six months prior to this the Supervisor of Elections allowed non-felon inmates awaiting trial in jail to register to vote. This did not occur due to the security risk it posed if civilians were allowed to walk through the jail doing the voter registration and absentee ballot requests.

The Broward County Deputy explained that on Thursday November 8, 2018, after the midterm election, absentee ballots were delivered to the jail for the inmates and the deputies were told to pass them out.

Civil rights attorneys arrived on last Thursday and demanded to see the inmates. They were not the inmates personal attorneys of record. The attorneys wanted to know if the inmates had received their absentee ballots in the mail. As these attorneys were not the inmates’ attorneys of record, Sheriff Scott Israel should not have granted them access to the inmates. Protocol would have the attorneys sign into the jail, yet there is no record.