NEW YORK POST:

Two enraged brothers took justice into their own hands at an Ohio courtroom this week — lunging at and pummeling the man convicted of murdering their mother during his sentencing, dramatic new video shows.

Dale Williams, Sr., 62, was about to be sentenced Thursday for gunning down 46-year-old Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart, 46, two years ago in Youngstown — for which he had earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, local station WMFJ 21 reported.