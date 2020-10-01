The New York Post:

Another legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 1970s list of ‘words I don’t like.’

Guaranteed to foster resentment & dissension. Why can’t a woman be one of the “brothers”? That would be equally gender neutral.

The US Navy SEALs have changed their creed statement to become gender-neutral and have eliminated terms such as “brotherhood,” according to a report.

“Naval Special Warfare continues to deliberately develop a culture of tactical and ethical excellence that reflects the nation we represent, and that draws upon the talents of the all-volunteer force who meet the standards of qualification as a SEAL or SWCC,” Navy Special Warfare spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Stroup told American Military News.

One change addresses the first paragraph of the SEAL ethos.

Instead of “A common man with uncommon desire to succeed,” it now says: “Common citizens with uncommon desire to succeed.”

Another alters “I am that man” to “I am that warrior.”

“Brotherhood” has been changed to “group of maritime warriors.”

