Pictured – RIGHT: Paul Michels, Atlanta Shooting Victim. CENTER – His sister. LEFT: His twin brother John, quoted in the article.

NewsMax:

The brother of a white man who was among eight people killed at three Atlanta-area massage parlors earlier this week told Newsmax TV on Friday that he was ”angry” at ”morons in the media” who repeatedly have suggested that the murders were racially motivated because six of the victims were of Asian descent.

”The media needs to tell the truth,” said John Michels, brother of Paul Andre Michels, a 54-year-old security systems company owner who was servicing a client at the time of the shootings. ”And it really angers me that I have a dead brother, in a crime, and they’re talking about race. If it were me … I am very angry at these morons in the media.”

Police reported that the suspect in the case, Robert Aaron Long, told them there was no racial motivation in Tuesday’s shootings, but that he blamed the massage parlors ”for providing an outlet for his addiction to sex.”

However, countless news outlets have emphasized race as a potential motive for the attack despite the police statements.

John Michels, who said he was addicted to pornography but overcame it through his Catholic faith, blamed the economic restrictions imposed by government officials for fueling a dramatic increase in the consumption of porn and exacerbating Long’s possible emotional problems.

‘The gentlemen who did it was addicted to pornography, which is a widespread epidemic in this country, and actually since the lockdown has actually gone off the charts,” Michels said on ”Greg Kelly Reports.” ”This is not a hate crime. This is a disturbed young man with psychological issues who needs some help. I’ve been praying for him.

”Being Catholic, I have to forgive him, but I’ve been praying for him. And the truth needs to come out. This was not a hate crime.”

More at NewsMax