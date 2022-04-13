NY Post

The madman who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway car and left 29 injured, 10 of them shot has been taken into custody, law enforcement sources told The Post. Frank James, 62, was named by cops as the sole person of interest after a man in a gas mask, helmet, and neon construction vest threw two smoke grenades and opened fire on straphangers while riding the Manhattan-bound N train just before 8:30 a.m. James rented a U-Haul van linked to the attack, authorities said during a news conference on Tuesday. The suspect had posted several rambling conspiracy-laden YouTube videos, railing against the city’s mental health services, complaining about race issues and speaking violently against people he believes wronged him.

