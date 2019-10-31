NEW YORK POST:

A Brooklyn pimp known as “Sugar Bear” didn’t kill his prostitute girlfriend — he just chopped up her dead body and stashed her head in the freezer, the suspect’s lawyer insisted Thursday.

Attorney Julie Clark said during opening arguments at the murder trial of Somorie Moses that the accused murderer sliced the corpse of his gal pal Leondra Foster into nine pieces in 2017 because he was afraid he would be blamed in the killing.

“Mr. Moses cut up her body,” Clark told the Brooklyn jury. “He didn’t want to go to jail. He didn’t want to be blamed. He had no motive to kill his moneymaker.”

“He is not a nice man,” she conceded. “He is not someone you want your daughter … to date. You don’t have to like his lifestyle.”

Clark did not provide an alternate explanation for the 32-year-old Foster’s death.

Moses, 43, is charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a corpse in Foster’s Jan. 12, 2017, beating death inside his Flatbush apartment.