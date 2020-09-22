New York Post:

The Brooklyn Municipal Building will be renamed after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

“We want to make sure we honor her in every conceivable way especially in the borough she came from,” de Blasio told reporters of the Brooklyn-born Ginsburg during a City Hall press briefing.

De Blasio said the renaming Downtown Brooklyn building after Ginsburg is “an extraordinary opportunity to say to the people of Brooklyn – here’s one of our own who changed the world.”

“That building will carry her name forever more,” the mayor said.

Ginsburg, 87, a trailblazer for gender equality and the second-ever woman appointed to the high court, died Friday night due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

In 2018, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams launched a campaign to rename the Brooklyn Municipal Building for Ginsburg, a native of Flatbush.

Adams again renewed that call over the weekend in the wake of Ginsburg’s death.

“RBG ran her mile. Now it’s time for us to pick up the baton and run ours,” Adams tweeted Sunday. “It’s also past time we put her name on the Brooklyn Municipal Building to honor this daughter of Brooklyn for her lasting contributions to our country.”

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state is considering Brooklyn Bridge Park as a location to erect a statue depicting Ginsburg.

