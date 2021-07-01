The New York Post:

A Brooklyn man who recently moved to Florida for a fresh start after losing his wife to cancer and his parents to COVID-19 is among the 145 people still missing in the condo collapse – including his daughter and her husband, who were visiting from New Jersey at the time of the tragedy.

Harry Rosenberg’s apartment at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside was to be a gathering spot for children and grandchildren visiting the Sunshine State.

The 52-year-old asset manager’s daughter, Malky Weisz, 27, and her husband, Benny Weisz, 32, had flown in for a visit hours before the building collapsed into a mountain of rubble.

“He told me, ‘It is the next chapter of my life.’ He went through hell. His parents passed away. His wife passed away,” said Steve Eisenberg, who saw Rosenberg last week at the synagogue he joined.

