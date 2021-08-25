The New York Daily News:

Two men pummeled a Brooklyn homeowner over a shared driveway — wielding a wooden bat and their fists in a caught-on-camera beatdown, then taunted the victim’s pregnant wife when she recorded the attack on her phone, police and the victims said.

The 39-year-old victim escaped serious injury, but the victim and his wife said the Aug. 17 assault left them terrified to leave their Midwood home.

“It’s over a parking spot,” the victim’s wife told the Daily News. “I own a house in Brighton Beach. We share a driveway. I own 75% and they (the next door neighbors) own 25%.”

The wife charged the next-door neighbors threatened the couple and their tenant after she and her husband “asked nicely” to share the driveway. “He threatens to burn our house down,” she charged.

The couple, who did not want to be identified, said they’re terrified of being targeted again.

The victim was walking along E. 15th St. near Kings Highway at 7:20 a.m., not far from his Midwood home, when two men — one of whom the victim said he recognized as his Brighton Beach neighbor after pulling down his mask — attacked while a third man watched, the video shows.

“One hit me from behind with a baseball bat. The other kicked and beat me,” the victim said.

His wife pulled out her phone to record the assault, and their neighbor from Brighton Beach taunted her and told her: “Take the picture,” she recounted. The victim suffered bruises on his body, and cuts to his back, knees and elbows. Medics treated him at the scene.

The victim and his wife rent out their Brighton Beach property. He’s a stay-at-home dad to a toddler daughter; she works as a manager for a trucking company.

“They were waiting for him,” the victim’s wife charged. “I don’t know how they found us..”

More at The New York Daily News