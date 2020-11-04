New York Daily News:

An 80-year-old Brooklyn man died six weeks after he was brutally beaten on the street in a caught-on-camera assault, officials said Wednesday.

Angel Diaz was just one door down from his home on Hoyt St. near Schermerhorn St. in Boerum Hill when a hulking man stormed up and walloped him without warning about 9 p.m. Sept. 13, surveillance footage released by cops shows.

The victim’s niece, Abigail Diaz, visited him in the hospital after the attack.

“I saw he couldn’t move, he couldn’t speak, he couldn’t eat. His face was fractured and swollen,” she recalled tearfully. “I was like, this is how he’s going to die, after everything he’s been through in his life?”

Diaz tried to defend himself with his cane but the punch sent the elderly man to the concrete curb, the video of the attack shows.

His attacker presses on, pummeling Diaz nearly a dozen times as the victim lies on the ground, his feet bouncing in the air from the impact of each punch, the harrowing video shows.

