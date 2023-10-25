Brooklyn ‘magician’, 41, seen tearing down posters of Israeli child hostages is suspended from his day job by his Jewish FATHER

The Brooklyn ‘magician’ who was seen tearing down posters of Israeli child hostages this weekend has now been suspended from his job by his Jewish father.

Noah Schaffer, 41, was filmed laughing in the face of a distraught Jewish woman who confronted him and his wife, Kelly, at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The pair had been ripping down posters of Israel’s missing and murdered children after the October 7 Hamas attack.

His father Dr. Eric Schaffer issued an email to staff at Human Factors, the UX company he founded on Sunday, to tell staff Noah had been placed on immediate, unpaid leave for four months.

Noah had been working as an Executive Strategist for HFI, after previously working as a magician at the dinner show, A Taste of Magic.

