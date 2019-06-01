NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A teen bicyclist slapped an Orthodox man in the head, knocking off his fedora, as he passed him on a Brooklyn street in the latest anti-Semitic crime in the city, officials said Saturday.

The 27-year-old victim was approaching the corner of Flushing and Nostrand Aves. in Williamsburg at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the teen rolled by and smacked him in the back of the head.

The assault was unprovoked, officials said, adding that the victim was rattled, but not seriously injured.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, officials said.

The city is struggling to tamp down a spike in anti-Semitic incidents.

As of May 26, cops were fighting a 71% increase in hate crimes over the same time period last year. As May drew to a close, cops had investigated 183 hate crimes, compared with 107 during the corresponding period in 2018.