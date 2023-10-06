Brooklyn activist Ryan Thoresen Carson’s ‘working class’ friends raise $68,000 in fundraiser so they can ‘take time off of work to properly mourn’

Friends of slain Brooklyn social justice activist Ryan Carson have raised over $68,000 for themselves to help the group to ‘take time off of work to properly mourn.’Describing themselves as ‘working class people’, a ‘collective’ of Ryan’s close friends launched the fundraiser in response to the activist’s killing at 3:50am on Monday. Because they are still ‘reeling from a brutal loss’, the GoFundMe asks for donations to ‘ease the burden and stress of this horrifying situation so that we can have space and time to grieve, and remember Ryan.

”Immediate needs are to offset the costs of working class people taking time off of work to properly mourn,’ the page adds. The effort comes as Carson’s alleged killer Brian Dowling, 18, was perp walked outside an NYPD precinct on Thursday after being charged with the murder.

