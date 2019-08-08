PAGE SIX:

Shocking exclusive new video shows Charlie Sheen’s off-the-rails ex getting ready to smoke what looks to be crystal meth in a filthy van — as one of their young sons, age 9, sits upstairs alone in a hotel room.

A wired-looking Brooke Mueller was caught on the footage, obtained by Page Six, crouching in a van strewn with trash, rolling a drug pipe between her fingers and clutching a lighter.

She was preparing to light up her drug pipe while one of her 9-year-old twin sons with Sheen, Bobby, sat alone in a room at an airport hotel in Spokane, Wash., a well-placed source said. The incident occurred in July 2018. Bobby’s brother, Max, was away at camp at the time.