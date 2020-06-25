New York Post:

In a call with Sliwa, Brea griped that the department wasn’t giving him any guidance about what his officers should do with firework enforcement.

A Bronx NYPD precinct commander is quitting in protest of how the department is handling police reform, The Post has learned.

Deputy Inspector Richard Brea is throwing in the towel after nearly three decades because he says his bosses are not giving him enough guidance on how to get guns and drugs off the street now that the department has disbanded and reassigned its anti-crime unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

Guardian Angels leader Curtis Sliwa confirmed Brea’s retirement to The Post Thursday after speaking with the inspector, who leads the Bronx’s 46th Precinct.

……

“How am I supposed to lead?” Brea said, according to Sliwa. “I’m doing this and others may be following in my footsteps.”

