New York Post:

A Bronx man was hit with attempted murder charges for stabbing a pair of elderly straphangers in a wild caught-on-video melee on a Queens subway train, authorities said.

Patrick Chambers, 46, faces one count of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree attempted assault and other charges for the July 5 morning brawl on a 7 train, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Chambers, while clutching a pair of scissors in one hand and a knife in the other, allegedly began yelling at a 71-year-old man sitting across from him, according to police.

“Why aren’t you home with your kids?” he allegedly barked — before stabbing the senior.

Both men fell to the train floor, and Chambers allegedly continued slicing the elderly stranger.

A 73-year-old good Samaritan intervened and ended up with a stab wound in his chest and wrist.

ORIGINAL STORY ON MICHAELSAVAGE.COM (and VIDEO)

EDITOR’S NOTE –

“Mugshots, long thought of as public information in New York State, will no longer be accessible for the public and media. Not even under a Freedom of Information Law Request. That “mugshot ban” was passed into law as part of the 2020 state budget” (from http://www.wicz.com/story/40255428/mugshots-removed-from-public-record-in-new-york-state)

Read more at The New York Post