A man armed with a knife and wooden stick was shot dead by a Bronx cop after a Taser failed to subdue him, police said Monday.

Two cops responded to a 911 harassment call at Hill House, a social services center for people struggling with addiction and other issues, on Grand Ave. in Morris Heights around 10:50 p.m. Sunday.

When they reached the building’s fourth floor and confronted the 32-year-old suspect ― a resident identified by friends as Kawaski Trawick — he charged them, a large knife in one hand and a long stick, similar to a stickball bat, in the other, police said.

One officer fired his Taser. The electric jolt slowed Trawick momentarily, but as the officers moved to take him into custody, he came at them again, cops said.

The officer who fired the Taser fired one shot from his gun, striking Trawick in the upper body, authorities said. Trawick was rushed to Bronx Lebanon Hospital but could not be saved.