A soft-on-crime Bronx judge ripped a grieving mom in court before cutting her teen son’s accused killer free without bail, court records obtained by The Post show.

Bronx Criminal Court Judge Naita Semaj on Wednesday refused to delay the arraignment of ex-con Tyresse Minter for just a few minutes so that the heartbroken mom of teen victim Corde Scott could face the accused killer, according to court transcripts.

“What does that have to do with what we’re doing here?” Semaj snapped at Bronx prosecutor Christopher Conway when he asked if the judge could wait for mom Karen Glenn to arrive.

Conway said Glenn was in the hallway outside the courtroom.

“I understand that you might want her to be sitting here in the courtroom, but what does that have to do with the actual task at hand?” Semaj told the prosecutor.

READ MORE