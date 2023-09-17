Bronx day care owner and neighbor are charged with MURDER after boy, 1, died from fentanyl exposure

The owner of a day care facility in the Bronx where a one-year-old boy died on Friday after ingesting fentanyl has been charged with murder.

Grei Mendez, the 36-year-old owner of Divino Nino day care in the Bronx, was immediately taken in for questioning after the 911 call on Friday.

On Saturday night, NYPD announced that Mendez and her neighbor, 41-year-old Carlisto Acevedo Brito, have been charged with murder.

The relationship between the two is not known.

Nicholas Feliz-Dominici had only started at the day care center a week before he was found unresponsive, following a nap.

Three other toddlers are believed to have been exposed to the drugs.

Two two-year-old boys were taken to hospital – one is currently in critical condition, while the other is stable. An eight-month-old girl is also listed as stable.

READ MORE